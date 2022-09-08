Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$21.32.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

