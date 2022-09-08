Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 479,213 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,213 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $61,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.