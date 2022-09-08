Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,628,469 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628,469 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $73,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

