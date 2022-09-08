Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $84.43 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,795 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

