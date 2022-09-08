Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $74.16 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439,385 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $74,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 4,843.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in PayPal by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,409,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

