Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $51.14 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $51,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,895,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

