Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,667 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $74,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

NYSE:BLK opened at $674.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

