Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $3,238,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NYSE:BRO opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

