Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes $278,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

