Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $262,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.