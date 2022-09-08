Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

