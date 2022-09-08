Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $428.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.28.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

