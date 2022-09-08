Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

