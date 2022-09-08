Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 2,245 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,429,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

