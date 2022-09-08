Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 571,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,278,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,799,000 after purchasing an additional 153,394 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 252,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.49 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

