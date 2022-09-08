Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of WM opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

