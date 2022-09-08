Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,653 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $196.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.