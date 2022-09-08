Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,802 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

