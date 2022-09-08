Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,783 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

