Bank of Hawaii Has $265,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $244.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

