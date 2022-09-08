Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 380 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $432.00 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

