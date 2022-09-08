Aviva PLC Sells 7,842 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

NYSE AON opened at $288.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

