Aviva PLC Purchases 7,579 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,478 shares of company stock worth $62,004,026. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

