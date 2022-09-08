Aviva PLC Buys 5,261 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $406.84 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.