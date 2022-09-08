ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.86.

ATA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

ATA opened at C$39.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$30.60 and a one year high of C$53.65.

Insider Activity

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,884.52. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,884.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $79,140.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.