Analyzing Lucid Group (LCID) and Its Rivals

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lucid Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucid Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2082 2840 117 2.39

Profitability

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 123.36%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 48.43%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,203.05% -20.73% -9.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -10.14 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -5.86

Lucid Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucid Group peers beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

