AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,949.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

