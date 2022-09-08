Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALNY opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
