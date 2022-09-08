Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

