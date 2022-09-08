Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $98.71 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.71% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $98,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

