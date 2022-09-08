Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

