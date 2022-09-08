843 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Netflix by 252.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,005.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.