7,630 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $566.44 and a 200-day moving average of $557.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

