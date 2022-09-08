462 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

