41,519 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

