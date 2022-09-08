3,063 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after buying an additional 810,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after buying an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

