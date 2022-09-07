Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.82% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $280,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

