Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

ZBRA opened at $289.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.04 and its 200-day moving average is $355.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

