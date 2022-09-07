Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after acquiring an additional 419,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.