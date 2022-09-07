Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

AGCO stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

