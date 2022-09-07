Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 90,715 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,715 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ASML by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $469.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.