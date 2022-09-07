Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

MPWR stock opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

