Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 394.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,744 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

