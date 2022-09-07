Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

