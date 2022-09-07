Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 4,273 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.8 %

FTV opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.