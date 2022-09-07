Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 127,616 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

