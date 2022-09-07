WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

