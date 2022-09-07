Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 12,246 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

