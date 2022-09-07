Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 12,212 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

