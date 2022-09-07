Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,057 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

