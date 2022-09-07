Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 750 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

MPWR opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.82 and a 200-day moving average of $441.04.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

